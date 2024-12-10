PCG declares heightened alert as Yuletide nears

In preparation for the coming Yuletide season, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) declared heightened alert status starting Friday.

PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, instructed all the PCG districts, stations, and sub-stations to intensify security and safety measures on all ports and ferry terminals nationwide from December 13 to January 6, 2025.

Gavan said the alert was raised "to ensure the orderly operations of sea transport facilities, convenient travel of the seafaring public, peaceful celebration of Christmas, and security of tourists in beach and private resorts nationwide" as high volume of maritime traffic is anticipated in the upcoming holiday season.

"Our kababayans have long been waiting for this season to spend quality time with their families and loved ones, either at their home provinces or in various vacation spots. Thus, we are anticipating and preparing for the high volume of maritime traffic," he said.

"We conduct 24/7 monitoring of nautical highways routes, especially in the Visayas where most tourist destinations are located. Rest assured, we will ensure maritime security and safety on our western and eastern seaboards, including inter-island routes. Our deployable response groups and the PCG Auxiliary (PCGA) are ready for these operations," he added.

Gavan urged PCG personnel to exercise vigilance in inspecting passengers and luggage to ascertain travel safety and security, with medical teams ready to assist during any emergencies.

Under the heightened alert, the Coast Guard K9 units and security teams shall conduct strict inspections in passenger terminals and on board ships to ensure safe and convenient port operations while PCG personnel shall patrol maritime tourist destinations, ready to augment lifeguards and first responders to uphold public safety.

"We have safety inspectors in port terminals, law enforcement teams in strategic tourist vacation spots, patrol teams in critical vicinity waters, and deployable response groups on standby for additional security augmentations and rescue missions, as the need arises," said Gavan.

The PCG also intensified collaboration with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), specifically in vessel safety and security inspections on board vessels, as well as reminding port passengers to remain vigilant and alert during their sea travel. Robina Asido/DMS