Japan, PH and US hold fifth MMCA near Scarborough Shoal

By Robina Asido

The combined armed and defense forces of Japan, Philippines, and the United States hold the 5th Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MMCA) near the Scarborough Shoal within the country's exclusive economic zone on Friday.

In a message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, Philippine Navy spokesman for the West Philippine Sea, said the MMCA was held at "40 nautical miles south of Bajo de Masinloc (the Philippine name for the shoal)".

The MMCA was participated by Philippine Navy's offshore patrol vessel BRP Andres Bonifacio with C-90 aircraft, United States Navy's P8-A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's (JMSDF) destroyer JS Samidare.

The activity took place two days after Chinese People Liberation Army-Navy and Chinese Coast Guard harassed Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ships off Scarborough Shoal.

A Philippine ship was sideswiped by a Chinese Coast Guard vessel which also used water cannons.

The BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the biggest PCG ships, was among those which encountered '' dangerous maneuvers'' from a PLA Navy vessel and Chinese Coast Guard ship.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Public Affairs Office chief, said the MMCA "aims to reinforce interoperability among the participating nations in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard for the safety of navigation, and the rights and interests of other states."

As part of the MMCA, Trinidad said Philippines, Japan, United States and Australia forces conducted a pre-sail conference on Wednesday aboard JS Samidare. The Japanese ship arrived at Pier 15 in South Harbor last Tuesday.

"The conference brought together maritime defense experts to exchange best practices and operational insights. This includes the alignment of tactics, techniques, and procedures to address shared security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

During their arrival, the JMSDF led by Commander Koga Naoki, commanding officer of JS Samidare also paid a courtesy visit at the Navy Headquarters in Manila.

Koga and his delegation were received by Captain Irineo Battung, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff for Operations during their visit.

“We are hopeful for more opportunities for collaboration, including naval exercises and humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations, to further strengthen regional peace, security, and stability,” said Battung. Robina Asido/DMS