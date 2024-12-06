Authorities say American hostage died during abduction in Zamboanga del Norte

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Authorities said Thursday that a 26-year-old American who was abducted in rhe province of Zamboanga del Norte died when he was abducted by four men last October 17, police said Thursday.

Lt. Col. Ramoncelio Sawan, regional police information officer, said Eastman Elliot confirmed this one month and 18 days after Elliot Eastman was seized from his home at gunpoint on the evening of October 17 in Barangay Poblacion, Sibuco municipality.

“In the course of the investigation, the CIMTG (Critical Incident Management Task Group 'Eastman') obtained information from a witness about the untimely death of Eastman on the night of his abduction,” Sawan said in a statement.

The US Embassy in the Philippines said it was ''aware of the reports'' and have '' no further comment at this time.''

According to the witness, Eastman was shot twice when he tried to resist his captors. He died on the motorboat while being transported away from Sibuco.

“Upon learning that Eastman died, his captors decided to throw his body overboard,” Sawan said.

The task group has not recovered Eastman's body. Eastman, who is from Vermont, married a local girl and had been staying in Sibuco for five months.

Sawan said police filed complaints for kidnapping and serious illegal detention on October 29 against four identified suspects. DMS