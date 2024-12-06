INC to hold rally blocking impeachment complaint vs Duterte

Religious group Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) will hold a rally opposing efforts to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives.

In a statement read by the host of the TV show “Sa Ganang Mamayan” aired on Net 25 at 4 pm on Wednesday, the INC said they will conduct a mass protest. INC did not say when the rally will be done.

“The brethren of the Iglesia ni Cristo are preparing to hold a rally to express to all people concerned that the Iglesia ni Cristo supports President Bongbong Marcos' stance of not agreeing with the impeachment being pushed by some sectors, as our country faces many problems that the government must prioritize,” the INC said.

“The Iglesia ni Cristo is for peace. We do not support any kind of disorder from any side,” it added.

In an interview with ANC on Thursday, political analyst Froilan Calilung said that the INC’s rally could “rock the boat” of how the lawmakers would act on the impeachment complaints.

“Well, this is something that will definitely rock the boat to a certain extent…because of the kind of support that they will be throwing in at the Vice President and the kind of strength that they actually possess,” Calilung said.

“It will have some kind of effect on the way the lawmakers will see this because let’s face it, Iglesia ni Cristo will always be an important barometer in the elections that we have. And since the elections will be forthcoming in 2025, I think this will have an effect insofar as how the legislators will try to advance the impeachment proceedings,” he said.

The INC has 2.8 million members in the Philippines.

Two impeachment complaints have been filed against Duterte this week.

The first was filed by civil society groups on the grounds of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, bribery, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes.

The second was filed by Makabayan bloc lawmakers and members of progressive groups, on the grounds of betrayal of public trust. Jaspearl Tan/DMS