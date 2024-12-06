Philippines, Japan sign diplomatic notes for OSA

By Robina Asido

Philippine and Japan foreign ministers signed and exchanged the diplomatic notes for the 1.6 billion yen (P611 million) Official Security Assistance (OSA) extended by the Japanese government to the Department of National Defense - Armed Forces of the Philippines (DND-AFP) in a ceremony in Manila on Thursday.

The diplomatic notes were signed by Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo in the presence of other Japanese and Philippine officials, including Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

In his speech, Endo said the "government of Japan has decided to provide equipment related to the Air Surveillance Radar System for the Philippine Air Force and the rigid-hulled inflatable boats and coastal radar system equipment and automatic identification systems for C-90 aircraft designated for the Philippine Navy".

"We sincerely hope that the provision of these items will be of great use for our friends facing strategic challenges," he said.

"All of these elements are aimed at safeguarding Philippine sovereignty and securing national territory through improving its Maritime Domain Awareness capabilities and monitoring and surveillance capabilities," Endo added.

Manalo said the OSA "will support DND and AFP’s efforts in securing the Philippines and improving the country’s capabilities to deter threats to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region."

“It only further solidifies the strong and growing collaboration between the Philippines and Japan in promoting peace, stability and cooperation in our region and also bilaterally", he said.

Enoo noted that it is the second exchange of notes signed between the Philippines and Japan under the Official Security Assistance program. The first signing and exchange of diplomatic notes for 600 million yen OSA was done last November 2023. Robina Asido/DMS