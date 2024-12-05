Makabayan bloc files impeachment complaint vs Duterte at House of Representatives

The Makabayan bloc, with members of progressive groups, filed a second impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The 75 complainants filed it on the grounds of the betrayal of public trust and in accordance with Article XI, Section 2 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution.

ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro, Gabriela Partylist Rep. Arlene Brosas, and Kabataan Partylist Rep. Raoul Manuel endorsed the impeachment complaint.

This is the second impeachment complaint filed against Duterte this week amidst the hands-off stance by the Palace.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said last week that an impeachment complaint against Duterte is a waste of time.

News reports said that a delegation of congressmen were in Malacanang for a ''fellowship'' with Marcos Wednesday night. The event was ''scheduled for some time ago,'' said the Presidential Communications Office.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said in a statement that the Lower Chamber will process this complaint and his office will transmit this to the Office of Speaker.

The two impeachment complaints would have to be consolidated into one.

In a press briefing, Teddy Casino, chairperson of Bayan, which is also one of the complainants, said they were accusing Duterte of betraying the public’s trust by using the P612.5 million in confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) “improperly” and for the “wrong purposes”.

“Not only that, Vice President Duterte led efforts to cover up this misuse through fake receipts, liquidation reports, and erroneous documents submitted to the COA (Commission on Audit). Worse still, when this was exposed in Congress, she acted evasively. She refused to recognize Congress' authority and even attempted to block the investigation into her alleged wrongdoings,” he added.

The first impeachment complaint was filed by 17 people from various civilian groups on Monday, on the grounds of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, bribery, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes. It was sponsored by Akbayan Partylist Rep. Perci Cendana. Jaspearl Tan/DMS