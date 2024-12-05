DMS, Japanese sponsors give gifts to residents of poorest Manila barangays

By Robina Asido

The Daily Manila Shimbun and other Japanese sponsors brought smiles to over 1,000 residents from the poorest barangays in Manila during a gift-giving event in Tondo on Wednesday.

During the event, grocery items and school supplies were distributed as early Christmas gifts to the parents and children of indigent families in Barangay 144 and at Smokey Mountain in Barangay 128.

Aside from the gift giving, both children and their parents also enjoyed different games and prices provided by Japanese sponsors in barangay 144.

Addah Guitu, 9, one of the kids who won the "bato bato pick" game said she was very happy as she enjoyed the event.

"I'm so excited and I enjoy the games, I'm so happy," she said in Tagalog.

Jhorzelle Racoma, 10, a Grade Five student, also expressed his happiness to see Japanese nationals who joined them during the games.

"I'm very happy to see them. They are very beautiful and I'm very happy with the gift I got from winning the game," he said in Tagalog.

In his speech, Barangay 144 Councilor Darwin Doria expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Daily Manila Shimbun, Navi Manila and other Japanese sponsors for choosing their barangay as beneficiary of early Christmas gifts.

Some residents of Barangay 144 also expressed their gratitude by sharing their talents to entertain participants.

Families living in Smokey Mountain were also thankful. Rhea Abalos, 39, who has lived in the area for seven years accompanied her three children who benefited from the gift giving.

Abalos was grateful for grocery items, like rice, which according to her is most important.

"Whenever there are events like this, it really helps us a lot. What the people here really want is rice, because if we have rice we can already eat it with soy sauce and oil," she said in Tagalog.

At least 1,500 packs of gifts were distributed during the yearend gift giving event. DMS