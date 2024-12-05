Chinese ships undertake ''aggressive action'' vs PCG, BFAR vessels

Chinese vessels undertook ''aggressive actions'' against Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ships on maritime patrol at Scarborough Shoal on Wednesday, the PCG said.

A PCG statement said a Chinese Coast Guard ship bow number 3302 fired a water cannon at the navigational antennas of BFAR vessel BRP Datu Pagbuaya while it was 16 nautical miles south of Scarborough Shoal.

CCG 3302 “intentionally sideswiped the BRP Datu Pagbuaya on its starboard side”, then at 6:55 am, it fired a second water cannon on the same ship.

PCG vessels, including BRP Teresa Magbanua, faced “blocking, shadowing, and dangerous maneuvers from PLA (People’s Liberation) Navy vessel 500 and CCG 5303.”

PCG said BRP Cabra '' was subjected to reckless maneuvers by CCG 3104 at a distance of 300 yards.''

PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said it was the first time they recorded a Chinese warship shadowing a Coast Guard vessels at Scarborough Shoal at only 300 yards.

“They have disregarded the collision regulation intentionally sidesweeping a smaller BFAR vessel,” Tarriela said at a press briefing.

He said the PCG will assess the extent of damage to the vessels when they arrive at the port.

He added that they have not received any report that any PCG or BFAR personnel was injured.

The National Maritime Council (NMC) condemned the actions of China within the country’s territorial waters.

“The aggressive posture of the Chinese vessels highlights a continuing pattern of aggression, coercion, and intimidation within Philippine waters. These actions against our vessels are clear violations of international law and an affront to the mutual respect that is expected between countries,” the NMC said.

The NMC also called on China to “exercise self-restraint and fully demonstrate its commitment to dialogue and consultation and the peaceful settlement of disputes between States.” Jaspearl Tan/DMS