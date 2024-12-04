Palace won’t encourage efforts to impeach VP Sara : Bersamin

Malacanang on Tuesday declared it won’t encourage efforts to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte.

Endeavors to impeach Duterte would only distract the administration from addressing more pressing issues affecting the country, according to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin in an interview at the Palace.

“Unambiguous na wala kaming kinalaman d’yan and we are not going to encourage that,” Bersamin said.

“The President has been very clear about his position in this. So any suggestion na political ‘yan, na instigated by our side, no. That is never true,” Bersamin added.

“What the House (of Representatives) is saying is: We let the process flow. Kami naman what do we need to say? The President already made a clear and unambiguous statement that he will not support an effort to impeach kasi distracting. Marami tayong pangangailangan na gawin, importante sa bayan.”

Bersamin earlier said Malacanang “has nothing to do” with the impeachment complaint filed against the Vice President, noting the complaint filed by several private citizens is clearly an independent initiative.

Its endorsement is the prerogative of any member of the House of Representatives, Bersamin said.

In a media interview last week, Marcos reaffirmed his opposition to impeachment calls on Duterte, stressing it would not help the Filipino people. Presidential News Desk