Three reported dead in Bicol region due to floods, landslides: police

Three were reported dead while two senior citizens in the Bicol Region were missing due to floods and landslides from rain caused by the shear line.

In a Facebook post, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) Ragay said the body of Jeremy Moldez, who was reported as missing, had been recovered at 6:30am on Monday morning.

Moldez fell off the PNR Binahan Bridge on November 30.

In an interview with dzBB, Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon, Bicol police regional director, said the bodies of two elderly persons who were also earlier reported to be missing in Cabusao, Camarines Sur were recovered while one was reported to be injured.

“The DRRMO is still confirming the cause of their death,” Dizon said.

In a separate interview with dzBB, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Bicol Region director Claudio Yucot said the two senior citizens were crossing a spillway while riding an e-bike.

“They crossed the spillway, and their e-bike was swept away by the current,” Yucot said.

According to Dizon, 471 families and 1,667 individuals in Albay and Sorsogon are staying in evacuation centers. Jaspearl Tan/DMS