PCG sends two ships to Rozul Reef to protect Filipino fishermen

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deployed two vessels to Rozul Reef to protect Filipino fishermen after a Chinese Navy helicopter harassed them.

In a statement released Monday, PCG Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said that on November 28, they received video and photos from a fishing boat that returned to Quezon, Palawan showing a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy helicopter harassing fishing vessels.

He said PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan ordered two vessels sent to ensure the safety and security of Filipino fishermen.

“Despite the potential harassment from the Chinese Coast Guard, their confidence in fishing in the WPS (West Philippine Sea) has significantly increased due to the firm stance and commitment of the President not to surrender a square inch of our territory to any foreign power,” Tarriela added.

In a press briefing, Tarriela this was the first time a Chinese Navy helicopter harrassed Filipino fishermen “with such low altitude”, the distance only being 15 to 18 feet.

He said the two PCG vessels experienced dangerous maneuvers from CCG vessel 5203 as they left from Puerto Princesa to Rozul Reef.

Tarriela also said that the CCG only offered to help the Filipino fishermen whose boats sunk a day after the incident happened.

He noted that there were originally 20 fishing boats, but two sunk due to the large waves.

“The Filipino fishermen also shared that despite the presence of the two Chinese vessels, and seeing them witness the sinking of two fishing boats, the China Coast Guard vessels did not offer any assistance,” he said.

“Surprisingly, on December 1, around 12 noon, as we were about to leave Rozul Reef near Cape Engano, our vessel 9702 received a radio call. Ironically, the China Coast Guard vessel 5205 was offering assistance to the Philippine Coast Guard, supposedly to help our fishermen who had already sunk,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS