Marcos urges Filipinos to do their part in liberating the country from ills of society

As he joined the nation in commemorating the 161st birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the public to do their part in liberating the country from the ills of society.

In his message, Marcos honored "the life and heroism of the Supremo of the Katipunan and Hero of the Masses who organized and inspired his fellow Filipinos to rise against tyranny and break the chains of oppression".

"Let us honor his memory by finding a deeper meaning in his sacrifice and doing our part in liberating our country from the shackles of hunger, corruption, criminality and other ills of society," he said.

"Gat Andres may have been long gone. but his fight carries on. His courage, selflessness, and determination continue to inspire us all to strive for greatness in our shared task of nation-building," he added.

Marcos said with Bonifacio's courage, "lit the flames of the Philippine Revolution, which finally united our land and emboldened many to lay down their lives willingly for the cause of our motherland against the colonizers."

"With patriotism, discipline, and love for one another as our guide. let us build a better Bagong Pilipinas where every Filipino lives in genuine peace, progress and harmony," he said.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. also calls the nation to honor the legacy of Bonifacio "by protecting the safety, well-being, and freedom of Filipino people, for which he and generations before us sacrificed their lives."

"In the face of existing and emerging challenges to our national security, including external attempts to erode our independence from within, may we all continue to draw strength from Bonifacio's courage, resilience, and love of country," he said. Robina Asido/DMS