PCG step up inspection of dredging vessels in Manila Bay

The Philippine Coast Guard intensified the inspection of dredging vessels operating in Manila Bay after 13 undocumented Chinese workers were found aboard a dredger in Mariveles, Bataan on Tuesday.

In a news forum in Quezon City on Saturday, PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said the intensified inspection was ordered by PCG Commandant, Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan to ensure that there are no illegal Chinese workers aboard the dredgers.

"Because of this incident, the Commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard has directed all our Coast Guard stations that covers the Manila Bay from Coast Guard Station Cavite to Coast Guard Station Manila, Zambales and Bataan to intensify inspection against this dredger vessels that operates in Manila Bay and to board them and ensure that there are no Chinese national onboard these ships," he said.

Tarriela also noted that there are members of People’s Liberation Army among the 13 Chinese workers that were found by the PCG during the pre-departure inspection of a dredging vessel in Bataan last November 26. The vessel was bound to San Felipe, Zambales for a dredging operation.

"The other surprising thing is there are People’s Liberation Army among them. I won’t be discussing the custody of the Chinese nationals," he said.

"These dredgers are all registered here in the Philippines, registered to Marina (Marine Industry Authority). And then since they are registered in Marina, the crews are intended to be Filipinos. And that is their declaration, they are operating dredging here in Manila Bay and they did not disclose that there are Chinese nationals," he added.

Tarriela assures that the PCG reported the presence of these illegal Chinese workers to the Bureau of Immigration.

"We immediately report this to the Bureau of Immigration to take action and at the same time we are also holding the shipowners responsible and the shipping agencies why they are allowing or harboring illegal aliens to support their dredging operation," he said. Robina Asido/DMS