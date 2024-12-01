Marcos to celebrate Christmas with fire affected families if gov't fails to bring them home before holiday

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vows to spend Christmas with the people displaced by the recent fire in Manila if the government failed to bring them home before December 25.

In his speech during the distribution of assistance at the evacuation centers in Tondo, Marcos asked Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna to speed up the response of the local government to ensure that the displaced individuals will be able to return to their home before the yuletide season.

"My promise to one of you in another evacuation center: If we failed to bring you home by Christmas, I will go here to party and let's celebrate Christmas here together," Marcos told the families affected by the fire fire at Isla Puting Bato in Barangay 20.

"I urge Mayor Lacuna to speed up (response) if not she will have to feed thousands of people here on Christmas," he added.

Aside from the food packs and other relief goods, Marcos also distributed a total of P21 million financial assistance to the fire victims under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

According to the Presidential Communications office, Marcos distributed P10,000 each to 2, 100 fire victims, along with food packs, 2,100 blankets and 2,100 sleeping mats provided by the Office of the President (OP).

"We bring food packs that will last three to four days per family but do not worry if that is not enough we will continue to provide your needs and after that we will also give cash assistance," he said.

Prior to this, the local government unit (LGU) of Manila provided P10,000 per affected family on November 28.

Also present during the distribution of assistance were Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo and the local councilors.

At least 2,114 families, or 6,957 individuals, were left homeless after a fire broke out at around 8:02 am in Purok 1, 2, and 3 of Isla Puting Bato, Barangay 20, Zone 2, Tondo on November 24 due to faulty electrical wire. The estimated cost of damage was pegged at P3.5 million. Robina Asido/DMS