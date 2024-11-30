Marcos says he does not back Duterte's impeachment

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Friday he does not support calls to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte by the House of Representatives, confirming a radio report on Thursday that he told lawmakers so.

“This is not important. This does not make any difference to even one single Filipino life. So, why waste time on this?” Marcos said on the sidelines of the distribution of e-titles and certificates of condonation with release of mortgage in Quezon Province.

“What will happen if somebody files an impeachment? It will tie down the House, it will tie down the Senate. It will just take up all our time and for what? For nothing, for nothing. None of this will help improve a single Filipino life. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a storm in a teacup,” he added.

ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro said they are waiting for groups to file an impeachment complaint since they will endorse this to the House of Representatives.

Last Saturday, Duterte said he contracted a hitman to assassinate the President, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez if she is killed.

She made the remark amid an ongoing investigation of Congress on the unexplained utilization of confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President in 2024. The NBI is examining the legal liability of Duterte for uttering these remarks.

But Marcos said he is still open to reconciling with Duterte.

"Never say never," he told reporters. DMS