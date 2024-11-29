More than 80 Chinese ships seen near Pag-asa: expert

More than 80 Chinese maritime and fishing vessels were seen near the waters of Pag-asa Island, a maritime expert said Thursday.

“MarineTraffic confirms at least 83 PRC (People’s Republic of China) militia & fishing ships within Philippines Thitu (Pag-Asa) Island's territorial sea right now,” retired US Air Force Col. Ray Powell said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

MarineTraffic is a ship-tracking device.

In a previous post on Wednesday, Powell said that around 75 ships were monitored near the island in the West Philippine Sea.

“Despite clouds, I count at least 73-75 ships sitting 2.5-5.5 nautical miles from #Philippines-held island--well within its 12nm territorial sea,” Powell said.

“By far the largest PRC vessel swarm I've ever seen off Thitu (Pag-Asa) Island,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS