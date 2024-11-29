PhilHealth, GSIS, SSS funds used for infra, long-term projects ? NEDA

Funds from state offices, including the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), and the Social Security System (SSS), have been properly allocated for infrastructure and other government projects aligned with long-term development plans.

In a Palace briefing, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan made the assurance and confirmed these projects have been programmed for implementation this year to address identified funding needs.

“I don’t have the details where those funds have actually been used, but broadly yes [they were used in infrastructure projects and they were] meant to address the need for funding for those projects that have been identified, and programmed for implementation within the year,” he said.

Balisacan emphasized that all projects and funding allocations have undergone rigorous review by the economic managers, implementing agencies, and Congress.

He also stressed government funds should always be used in productive and beneficial projects that contribute to national development.

Addressing criticisms regarding the use of funds from health-related agencies for infrastructure projects, Balisacan clarified the government adopts a long-term perspective on public spending.

“We look at the medium term, we look at the short term. Because we can’t have, for example, focus all our, put all our baskets in the near term. Because we also need to grow so that we could sustain the progress that we have made in the near term,” he said.

“So that’s the balancing that we have to do,” he added.

Balisacan said the infrastructure development, along with investments in human capital, such as health and education, are vital for long-term progress.

Balisacan reassured the public that the use of government funds, including those from agencies like PhilHealth, GSIS, and SSS, reflects a balanced approach to addressing both short-term needs and long-term national development goals. Presidential News Desk