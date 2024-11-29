Political noises won’t affect economy, says NEDA

The current political issues will not affect the positive economic outlook of the country, National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said on Thursday.

“Business as usual for us. I don’t think that these political noises would have any impact on the economy,” Balisacan said at a press briefing in Malacanang.

“What is important is that our economic policies, our policy directions are sound and sustained,” he added.

According to Balisacan, the country has hurdled various political challenges since the late 1990s but it has remained strong until today because of sound and stable economic policies.

Balisacan underscored that the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will continue to focus on meeting the targets set under the Philippine Development Plan to steer the country towards prosperity and resiliency.

“In this administration, we are so focused on ensuring that the goals and targets and strategies that we have outlined in the Philippine Development Plan will be achieved. And that’s what is important for the broad public to signal that the economic momentum is sustained,” he said. Presidential News Desk