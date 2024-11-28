PH, UAE ink bilateral agreements

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. returned on Wednesday with several bilateral agreements following his “short but highly productive” working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The President expressed optimism about the successful implementation of the agreements with the UAE in the Philippines.

“I look forward to the implementation of several bilateral agreements in culture, energy transition, legal cooperation, artificial intelligence and digital economy, the improvement of government activities, visa waiver for holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports, and investment cooperation,” Marcos said.

The President’s one-day working visit to the UAE on Tuesday coincided with the 50th anniversary of “very strong and friendly, and rapidly progressing” diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the UAE, which were established on August 19, 1974.

During his visit, Marcos reaffirmed the Philippine government’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding into new areas of engagement.

He recalled his productive meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting mutual respect and collaboration.

“I expressed the appreciation of the Philippines for UAE government’s care and respect for the Filipino community in the UAE. In response, the UAE President commended the Filipino people for their contributions towards UAE’s development,” Marcos said.

Marcos also expressed his gratitude to President Sheikh Al Nahyan for his understanding on the shortened visit, as the President needed to oversee relief and reconstruction efforts in typhoon-affected communities in the Philippines.

He also thanked the UAE government for its constant humanitarian support for the victims.

The President extended an invitation to Sheikh Mohamed to return to the Philippines. Presidential News Desk