Senate approves proposed P6.5352 trillion budget for 2025

The Senate on Tuesday approved on third and final reading the proposed P6.5352 trillion national budget for next year without any objections.

The 2025 General Appropriations Bill or House Bill (HB) No. 10800 garnered 18 yes votes, zero negative votes, and one abstention.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier certified the measure as urgent.

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel abstained from voting due to a “very unnecessary presidential certification”.

“However, I join the President in his expectation that all agencies should ensure that every centavo allocated will be judiciously spent on urgent priorities and socially impactful programs,” Pimentel said.

He said among the vital developments to be monitored during the bicameral council conference were the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program

(AKAP), Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development’s (DSHUD) housing programs for the homeless poor, the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) on-hold projects, the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) flood management programs, the Department of Information and Communications’ (DICT) infrastructure flagship projects, and the unprogrammed funds.

The House approved the General Appropriations Bill on September 26. Jaspearl Tan/DMS