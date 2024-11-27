DA approves imports of additional 8,280 MT of frozen fish

The Department of Agriculture has approved the additional importation of 8,280 metric tons of frozen small pelagic fish to address the impact on domestic supply of recent typhoons.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the certificate of necessity to import 30,000 metric tons of frozen small pelagic species such as round scad and mackerel needed to be adjusted “to address the effects of Typhoons Kristine, Leon, Marce, Nika, Ofel and Pepito on the fish supply for the fourth quarter of 2024.”

The decision to allow additional imports was decided on after a meeting of the National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council.

The initial fish import volume is intended to supplement supply in wet markets during the closed-fishing season in major fish spawning areas in the country. The closed-fishing season starts in November and extends through mid-March.

The sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance for the additional fish import volume will be issued until December 16, and fish imported during these SPSICs must arrive in the country January 30 next year.

Tiu Laurel said the allocation of 8,000 metric tons will not affect the previously allocated Maximum Importable Volume while the 280 metric tons shall be allocated for the Kadiwa ng Pangulo centers.

The frozen fish intended for the Kadiwa ng Pangulo centers were meant to provide those who belong to the vulnerable sectors such as indigents, persons with disabilities and senior citizens with an affordable source of protein.

Food sold in KADIWA centers is typically priced 20 percent lower than in public markets, helping ensure that essential goods remain accessible to those in need. Department of Agriculture