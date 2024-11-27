NBI serves subpoena to Vice President Duterte

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Tuesday served a subpoena against Vice President Sara Duterte for her alleged death threat against President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and two others.

In a “Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon” briefing, Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez announced: “The personnel of the National Bureau of Investigation have arrived at the Office of the Vice President to serve the subpoena against Vice President Sara Duterte about her assassination threat against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.”

“The NBI summoned VP Sara so she could explain her recent threat. This is part of the investigation which is conducted by the DOJ (Department of Justice), led by the NBI,” she added.

In a subpoena dated November 25, Duterte was directed to appear before NBI Director Jaime Santiago’s office in Pasay City at 9 am on Friday to shed light on the investigation on alleged grave threats and her possible violation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

It said that she could be assisted by her lawyer.

The subpoena was signed by Investigation Service Assistant Director Glenn Ricarte.

Duterte said in a press briefing that she has not read it.

In a separate briefing, Santiago said they have not yet finished their investigation and are looking to file possible charges against Duterte including grave threat, sedition, or violation of the Anti-Terrorism law.

“Our actions will depend on the evidence we have gathered and the evidence Vice President Sara will present,” Santiago said.

“This will be a fair and impartial investigation. We will not side with anyone. We will remain professional,” he added.

Santiago said that since Duterte was the second-highest official in the country, as well as a very powerful and very influential woman, her statement could cause “destabilization”.

Asked about what would happen if Duterte did not show up to his office, he replied: “We can’t do anything about that, but we could file contempt charges against her in the court because she did not comply with our subpoena.”

“But we will not do that. We already have our evidence and we will collate it with the evidence that VP Sara will give to us, and we will submit it to the prosecution service of the DOJ,” he said, citing that it is the DOJ that will ultimately determine if an arrest warrant would be issued against her.

In a statement, the DOJ expressed its support for the NBI serving the subpoena against Duterte.

It said that the NBI has started its manhunt for the alleged assassin/s hired by Duterte, whom it calls a “self-confessed mastermind”.

The DOJ said that there should be “no room for interpretation” concerning threats made by public officials.

The DOJ also reiterated that Duterte was not immune to suit and “will be held accountable for her disturbing remarks”. Jaspearl Tan/DMS