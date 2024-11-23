Japan, Philippine defense ministers tackle ways to boost security partnership

Japanese and Philippine defense ministers discussed ways to strengthen security partnership in a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 18th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and 11th ADMM-Plus in Vientiane, Laos on Friday.

According to the Department of National Defense (DND), Defense Secretary Gilberto Teordoro Jr. and Japanese Minister of Defense Nakatani Gen "underscored the importance of deepening PH-Japan relations, particularly in addressing shared security challenges in the region"

"Discussions also focused on advancing mutual defense initiatives, including logistics, maritime security, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR)," it stated.

"The leaders emphasized their collaboration within ASEAN frameworks, reflecting shared support for regional stability and peace," the DND added.

In a statement, Japan Ministry of Defense noted that "Minister Nakatani welcomed progress in Japan-Philippine defense cooperation and exchanges including the transfer of air surveillance radar systems and signing of the Reciprocal Access Agreement, made under Secretary Teodoro’s leadership."

It also confirmed that the two ministers agreed to continue to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two nation, "as well as cooperation under ADMM-Plus and multilateral cooperation of which Japan and the Philippines are part, to contribute together to uphold and reinforce the free and open international order based on the rule of law."

Teodoro congratulated Nakatani on his reappointment as defense minister.

Nakatani extended his condolence to the Philippines following recent typhoons. Teodoro expressed gratitude for Japan's assistance during the typhoon response.

Teodoro invited Nakatani to visit the Philippines next year. Robina Asido/DMS