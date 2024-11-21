Austin reveals US troops deployed as part of task force in Ayungin

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed the deployment of American troops in Palawan as part of a task force named after Ayungin Shoal.

In his visit in Palawan with Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. on Tuesday, Austin met some members of American servicemen deployed to US Task Force Ayungin.

"I visited the Command and Control Fusion Center in Palawan today," Austin said in his X (Twitter) post on Tuesday.

"I also met with some American service members deployed to US Task Force Ayungin, and I thanked them for their hard work on behalf of the American people and our alliances and partnerships in this region," he added.

The Daily Manila Shimbun has yet to receive a comment from Philippine military authorities about the role of US soldiers in the task force.

Ayungin Shoal is one of the features in West Philippine Sea that is being occupied by the Philippines. It is where the BRP Sierra Madre, a World War II Philippine Navy vessel was deliberately grounded in late 1990's.

Aside from the Western Command which leads Philippine efforts in the South China Sea, Austin and Teodoro also visited Antonio Bautista Air Base, one of nine Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites in Palawan on the same day. Robina Asido/DMS