Around P478 million worth of infrastructure and agriculture were damaged left in the wake of typhoons “Nika”, “Ofel” and “Pepito”, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRMMC) said Tuesday.

According to the NDRRMC, damage to infrastructure was estimated at P469,847,274.36 while crop losses were around P8,640,199.46.

A total of 495,788 families or 1,810,190 individuals were affected by the successive typhoons.

Of this number, 111,549 families, or 453,809 individuals were served inside evacuation centers while 47,736 families, or 163,527 individuals were served elsewhere.

NDRRMC said 25 people were reportedly injured, including 14 in the Bicol Region, nine in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and two in Central Luzon.

Of this, only 23 were validated, including 12 in the Bicol Region, nine in CAR, and two in Central Luzon.

NDRRMC said that 50 roads and 24 bridges were not passable. Jaspearl Tan/DMS