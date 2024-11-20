Philippines planning to import 8,000 metric tons of fish

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is eyeing to import 8,000 metric tons of fish following the series of devastating tropical cyclones that struck the country since last month.

In a radio interview, Department Agriculture (DA) Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa said the government is studying importing 8,000 metric tons of small pelagic fish, like round scad before the end of the year.

"We are studying the importation of additional fish. The approved volume this year is low only at 30,000 compared to the previous years. It is just enough... but because of the series of storms since (Severe Tropical Storm) 'Kristine', due to the damage to fisheries there is a possibility that we will have an additional importation of small pelagic fishes until December," he said.

De Mesa said the fishing ban in some parts of the country has begun, noting the need for the country to import.

De Mesa noted that the imported fish is expected to arrive in the country "most likely in the first two week of December" if plans push through.

"We just want to (stabilize) the prices, especially for the round scad or the small pelagic fishes that we usually see in the market," he added.

Last Nov. 11, the Department of Agriculture recorded a total of 1,781 metric tons amounting to P665.01 million losses to fisheries and aquatic resources due to tropical cyclones ''Kristine'' and ''Leon''.

The damage to fisheries is about 6.78 percent of the total agricultural losses recorded due to the two cyclones. Robina Asido/DMS