SPD to set up command center to thwart robberies

The Southern Police District (SPD) will establish a command center following the series of robberies victimizing Japanese nationals in Makati and Paranaque City, its top official said Friday.

There have been six robbery incidents where Japanese were victims since October 19.

In an interview with The Daily Manila Shimbun, SPD chief Brig. Gen. Bernard Yang said that upon receiving reports, he ordered Makati City police to establish fixed points where cops are deployed

“When we received these reports, we immediately changed our strategy. And then, I already instructed the chief of police of Makati to ensure that there are fixed points in the areas of Greenbelt Mall, Landmark, and Glorietta Mall because I know that there are many tourists that go there, aside from our Filipino shoppers,” said Yang, who became SPD chief on Sept. 30

“I have not just strengthened it (police visibility) in Makati City, but I have also implemented this strategy in the whole Southern Police District. Because when there are incidents like that, we have to identify what the lapses are, and if we do have lapses, we should make up for it and deploy more personnel. For me, maybe it's in the deployment of personnel. We do have deployed personnel, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any deployed personnel there, they just aren’t fixed. They’re rotating,” he added.

“I do believe that visibility will really be a big help to us when it comes to the prevention of crimes,” he said

Yang said he would establish a “modern command center” that would integrate the closed-circuit televisions in their jurisdictions which are Makati, Pasay, Paranaque, Taguig, Las Pinas, and Muntinlupa and the municipality of Pateros so they could easily address crimes in those areas.

“When I assumed the role of district director, I immediately told my chiefs of police that I plan to implement a modern command center here. My goal is to establish an integrated system that connects the CCTVs of the six cities and one municipality under our jurisdiction. For example, if there is a shooting incident in one city, a single call from our district tactical operations center will allow us to track where the suspect fled by instantly switching to the CCTV of another city,” Yang said.

“I have already spoken to some of the mayors, and they are amenable to the idea. We will draft a memorandum of agreement with them to utilize their CCTVs,” he added.

Yang said he also instructed the chiefs of police in the areas of their jurisdiction to deploy mobile cars with blinkers on to serve as deterrents against criminals as well as field motorcycle cops.

According to Yang, more Japanese nationals may be targeted due to the approaching Christmas season

“I know for a fact that we lack personnel in the Southern Police District but it’s not a reason for us to neglect our job to secure the public,” Yang said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS