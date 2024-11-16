Marcos welcomes new Flag Officer-in-Command Ezpeleta

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recognized the valuable contributions of outgoing Philippine Navy (PN) Flag Officer-in-Command Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr. as he welcomed his successor, Vice Admiral Jose Ma Ambrosio Ezpeleta, during a change of command and retirement ceremony on Friday.

In his speech, Marcos said “his commitment, leadership, and vision has significantly strengthened our naval capabilities and enhanced our readiness to face the rapidly evolving challenges of today. He was exactly what this country needed: mild-mannered and calm.”

“His presence of mind unshakeable despite provocations and attempts to escalate tensions. It is through his leadership that we remain firm in asserting our rights in the maritime domain while keeping to our responsibility of safeguarding lives and promoting regional peace and stability,” he added.

Marcos elaborated on Adaci’s “commendable accomplishments,” particularly his modernization efforts, which equipped the naval forces with advanced assets and technologies, bolstering the country’s defense posture and enhancing its humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities.

Adaci served as the PN’s Flag Officer-in-Command from November 2022 to November 2024.

During Adaci’s retirement ceremony, Marcos conferred on him the Philippine Legion of Honor, Degree of Commander.

Before concluding his speech, Marcos warmly welcomed Ezpeleta, expressing confidence that his leadership would continue the high standards set by his predecessor.

“As Vice Admiral Adaci has demonstrated, your predecessors are always difficult acts to follow, but given your competence, your experience, and mental fortitude, I am confident you will continue to lead the Navy with integrity and surpass any challenges that you might confront,” Marcos told Ezpeleta.

“I look forward to working with you and I give you my full support as you build on your legacy. Let us work together as we steer the future in the right direction for a more secure, advanced, and prosperous Bagong Pilipinas,” he concluded.

Ezpeleta served as the Vice Commander of the naval forces from August 2024 to November 2024, Chief of Staff of the PN from August 2022 to August 2024, and Commander of the Naval Forces Southern Luzon from September 2019 to August 2022. Presidential News Desk