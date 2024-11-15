''Ofel'' weakens into typhoon, new storm approaching PAR

Super Typhoon "Ofel" weakened into a typhoon as it made landfall over Baggao, Cagayan on Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

With a second potential typhoon about to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr urged Filipinos to ''heed the warning of our local government for their safety especially for those who have to evacuate.''

''Ofel'' is the fifth typhoon to batter the Philippines in a month. The incoming storm was located 1,375 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao as of Pagasa's 5 pm bulletin.

In its bulletin, "Ofel" was located in the vicinity of Gonzaga, Cagayan moving west northwest at 20kph. It has maximum winds of 165 km/h and gustiness up to 275 km/h.

Tropical Wind Cyclone Number Four is hoisted over Babuyan Islands and the northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Santa Teresita, Ballesteros, Aparri, Camalaniugan, Buguey, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Gattaran, Baggao, Penablanca, Gonzaga, Santa Ana, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira).

Heavy rains are expected in Metro Manila and several areas in the country this weekend as Tropical Storm "Man-yi" enters PAR Thursday night. It is expected to make landfall at the eastern coast of southeastern Luzon.

Pagasa said that "Ofel" is forecast to "continue moving northwestward and pass close or make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands tonight before turning northward tomorrow (15 November) over the sea west of Batanes, then northeastward over the sea east of Taiwan during the weekend".

Areas under signal number three due to ''Ofel'' are Batanes, the rest of Cagayan, the northern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Maconacon, Delfin Albano), the northern portion of Apayao (Flora, Santa Marcela, Luna, Pudtol, Calanasan, Kabugao), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg).

Wind signal number two is raised in the western and eastern portions of Isabela (Quezon, Quirino, Mallig, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, City of Cauayan, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Roxas, San Mariano, Palanan, Ilagan City, Divilacan, Dinapigue), the rest of Apayao, Kalinga, the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis), and the rest of Ilocos Norte.

The rest of Isabela, Quirino, the northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Ambaguio, Solano, Bayombong, Quezon, Bagabag, Diadi, Villaverde, Dupax del Norte, Bambang), the rest of Mountain Province, the rest of Ifugao, the rest of Abra, the northern portion of Benguet (Mankayan, Kabayan, Kibungan, Bakun, Buguias), Ilocos Sur, the northern portion of La Union (Luna, Sudipen, Bangar, Santol, Balaoan), and the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dilasag, Dipaculao), under signal number one. Marie Manalili/DMS