Marcos says gov't will not ''help'', or coordinate with ICC on Duterte's war on drugs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured that the government will not help or cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation on former President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs.

"As the comment of the Executive Secretary (Lucas Bersamin), the former Chief Justice, if that is what PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) wants we will not block the ICC, we will not also help. But if he agrees to talk or to undergo an investigation with the ICC, it's up to him. That is not for us to decide," he said.

"We do not cooperate with the ICC. That is the position of this government," he added.

Marcos said the Philippine government has to "live up" with its obligation to the Interpol, if it issued a red notice based on the request of the ICC.

"As Secretary (Jesus) Remulla explained before, we have obligations to Interpol and we have to live up to those obligations," he said.

"We’ll see how far it goes. We’ll see what the ICC does," he added.

Marcos said the government is monitoring the development on the issue of extrajudicial killings to justify a possible case to be filed.

"We are always monitoring all of these things because the question on EJK has not yet been answered. Who has been ? who is responsible," he said.

"That is the DOJ’s responsibility to continue to examine all bits of comments, of statements, of testimony, and eventually of evidence, to see that is a ? that justifies a case to be filed," he added. Robina Asido/DMS