Philippines seeing shortage of priests, says bishop

There are fewer Catholic priests in the Philippines, a bishop said Wednesday.

In his statement for the National Vocation Awareness Month, Tagbilaran Bishop Alberto Uy said there are only 11,000 priests for 80 million Filipino Catholics or a ratio of 1 priest to every 7,000 faithful.

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines said the ideal ratio of priests to parishioners is at 1 to 2,000.

“As a Catholic bishop, I am deeply aware of the pressing need for more vocations to the priesthood in our Church," said Uy.

"We must actively encourage our young men to discern this sacred calling, reminding them of the profound joy and fulfillment that comes from serving God and His people," he said. DMS