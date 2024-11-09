Marcos orders immediate ban against all PH POGO operations

Citing risks posed by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) operations in the country, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Executive Order No. 74 imposing an immediate ban on offshore and internet gaming in the country.

In issuing the EO 74, Marcos said “the State has the paramount duty to safeguard national security, maintain public order, uphold the rule of law, protect the safety of its citizens, and ensure the integrity of the social fabric of the nation.”

“…In pursuit of such duty, an unequivocal ban of POGO/IGL operations was pronounced during the State of the Nation Address on 22 July 2024.”

The EO cited the Department of Finance (DOF) study in saying that POGO activities significantly outweigh the economic and social benefits derived from the POGO industry because of the risks and negative consequences such as increased crime rates, social instability, and exploitation of vulnerable people associated with them.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) Report also indicated POGOs have been identified as susceptible to money laundering, fraud, and other illicit financial activities, and therefore pose substantial threats to the integrity of the national financial system.

“The high reputational risks associated with POGO/IGL operations deter foreign investment and tourism, undermining the efforts of the National Government in promoting the country as a safe and sustainable investment and tourism destination,” the EO stated.

The President’s order, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Nov. 5, will cover Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators and Offshore Gaming Operations and Services.

All POGOs/IGLs and other offshore gaming operations and other offshore gaming-related/auxiliary/ancillary services with issued licenses, permits are expected to completely cease operations, including the winding up of their affairs, on December 31, 2024 or earlier.

And to develop and implement a comprehensive strategy, Technical Working Groups (TWGs) will be created. The TWG on Employment Recovery and Reintegration will address the impact of the foregoing ban on the affected sectors of the economy and ensure the reintegration of displaced Filipino workers.

This will also involve the provision of assistance and safety nets which include upskilling and reskilling programs to ensure displaced workers could find new jobs.

The President also issued directives to national government agencies in response to the immediate POGO operations prohibition.

He wants the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and other law enforcement agencies to intensify their efforts against illegal POGOs/GLs and other offshore gaming operations and services.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) was instructed to assist the TWG on Anti-Illegal Offshore Gaming Operations in securing the cooperation of homeowners associations to ensure the non-proliferation of POGO/IGL and other offshore gaming operations and services in subdivisions, condominiums and other real estate developments.

The Department of Tourism, on the other hand, was tasked to monitor tourism establishments and facilities to ensure they are not utilized for POGO/GL and other offshore gaming operations or services. Presidential News Desk