Marcos assures modernization of PH Marine Corps

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the mandate of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) as he graced its 74th anniversary celebration on Thursday.

“We are committed to building a stronger and more comprehensive defense posture by investing in modern infrastructure, upgrading facilities ? facilities that will boost your operations,” Marcos said in his speech.

The President said the administration will continue prioritizing PMC modernization to ensure its defense capabilities align with the nation’s strategic needs.

Marcos served as the guest of honor and keynote speaker at the celebration of PMC’s 74th birthday, held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City. He witnessed the awarding of PMC units and personnel.

The PMC, which serves as the naval infantry force of the Philippine Navy, provides fire and combined arms support and undertakes coastal defense and amphibious operations.

Originally known as Alpha Company, the PMC was established on November 2, 1950, through Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) General Order No. 319 in response to increasing threats from insurgents and lawless elements.

It expanded and officially became PMC on November 7, 1995. From 1996 to present, Marine operations have focused on supporting land-based irregular warfare and marine security operations, particularly in Southern Philippines.

In recent years, Marine operations have included humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts.

Marcos acknowledged PMC’s efforts in protecting Filipinos, promoting peace and development, and asserting the nation’s sovereignty.

“Your unwavering commitment to duty?whether on land or on sea?has been instrumental in shaping the security landscape that we continue to build on today,” Marcos said.

The President also reflected on PMC’s history and honored the sacrifices made by its members for the Philippines.

“Your contributions not only ensure our safety, but have also reinforced the very foundation of our shared future,” he said.

“What started as a volunteer group has grown into a capable force under the Philippine Navy, entrusted with a critical mission?to safeguard our maritime sovereignty, counter insurgency, and stabilize areas of conflict,” he added.

The President urged the men and women of PMC “to embody the dedication and excellence that have long characterized” its legacy.

He wants them to pass on these values to the next generation to strengthen communities, reinforce citizens, and build a brighter, more prosperous future for all Filipinos. Presidential News Desk