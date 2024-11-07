No major changes in security engagements between US, Philippines: military spokesman

A change in the leadership of the United States will not have a major impact in its security engagements with the Philippines.

This was expressed by Philippine Navy spokesman for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad in an interview with reporters at a conference in Makati on Wednesday.

"There will be minor changes on the tactical details, but overall I don't foresee any major change," he said.

"Depending on the thrust of the government administration of the US, overall, I look at it as the overall thrust would remain. But details, small details, there will be changes to that, which is usually what's happening each time there's a new administration in the country," he added.

Trinidad also expressed belief that "there would be no major change in the overall policy of the US when it comes to the South China Sea."

"I don't foresee any major change," he added.

Presidential candidate former President Donald Trump claimed victory on Wednesday afternoon after a big lead in the electoral college vote against US Vice President Kamala Harris. Robina Asido/DMS