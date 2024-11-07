US-Philippines ties will remain strong despite change of presidency: envoy

The United States' strong support for the Philippines, will remain strong and unchanged whether a Democrat or Republican president is elected to the White House.

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said Wednesday she is "extremely confident" that Manila and Washington's alliance will be "steadfast and iron-clad" whoever wins the the tight presidential race between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

"I am very confident of the future of US-Philippine relations," Carlson said at the election watch party hosted by the US Embassy in Manila.

Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said America’s continued presence in the Indo-Pacific region, is "crucial" in maintaining stability and upholding peace and security.

"It will be disastrous if they pull out completely, which I don"t think they will not do, because the South China Sea is very important to them. Trillions of dollars pass through there which will affect their economy," Romualdez said.

He said Democrats and Republicans "have the same feeling that the Philippines is importamt for the US interest in the South China Sea and the Pacific region."

"It's important that the US remains engaged because all ASEAN countries feel the sane way, we are not the only ones," he said.

"All our ASEAN neighbors and friends have the same feeling that the US must be present in the region because it is a counter to China."

Carlson called the election a festival of American democratic process.

"As friends, partners, and allies, we hold each other accountable to live up to our highest democratic ideals, including ? maybe especially ? during elections," Carlson said. DMS