Makati police files robbery case vs two who robbed Japanese

The Makati City Police has filed a robbery case against two suspects who stole 150,000 yen and P9,000 from a Japanese national over the weekend, its chief investigator said Tuesday.

In an investigation form, police said the incident occurred on November 2 at 9:50 pm, in front of the Rustan’s Building in Jupiter Street, Barangay Bel-Air.

“We filed it yesterday (Monday). We filed it in the Office of the Prosecutor. We are now waiting for the warrant of arrest of these two so we can arrest them,” Maj. Marvin Inocencio, chief of the Investigation of the Makati City police told The Daily Manila Shimbun.

He said that the Japanese national submitted a robbery complaint before leaving for South Korea, but he could be summoned by the court once they arrest the suspects.

He said that the victim had “positively identified” the two suspects through pictures provided by a sub-station.

According to Inocencio, other belongings from the Japanese national were stolen including a driver’s license, cash card, health card, and a passport. Jaspearl Tan/DMS