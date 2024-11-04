68.6 million registered voters for 2025 elections: Comelec

Nearly 69 million registered voters will be eligible to cast their ballot in the May 2025 national, local, and Bangsamoro parliamentary polls, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Comelec data showed there are 68,618,667 registered voters nationwide for the May 12 elections.

This higher than the 65,745,526 May 2022 national and local polls, and the 67,839,861 October 2023 barangay elections.

The Calabarzon region has the most number of registered voters with 9,764,170 followed by Central Luzon with 7,712,535 voters and National Capital Region with 7,562,858 voters.

Central Visayas with 4,407,337 voters and Bicol Region with 4,066,662 voters.

Regions with the lowest number of registered voters are Cordillera Administrative Region with 1,111,859 voters and Caraga with 1,889,616 voters. DMS