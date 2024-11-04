Gov’t aid for typhoon victims reaches P1.1b

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that food and non-food items provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Office of the Civil Defense (OCD), Local Government Units (LGUs), and non-government organizations (NGOs) to storm victims have reached P1.1 billion as of November 3.

The NDRRMC also said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is continuously clearing roads, declogging drainages , and cleaning culverts in areas flooded by Severe Tropical Storm ''Kristine''and Super Typhoon ''Leon'', the report said.

The DSWD released 1,013,777 family food packs (FFPs) across regions affected by the two typhoons, it added.

On the other hand, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Multinational Coordinating Centre (MNCC) and the Civil-Military Coordinating Centre (CMCC) conducted 58 humanitarian sorties in coordination with ASEAN countries in Naga City, Bicol, and Batangas via land, air, and naval assets.

Meanwhile, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued guidance to local chief executives, regional directors , Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) on precautionary measures against typhoons. Presidential News Desk