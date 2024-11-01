14 MILF members killed in clash among members in Maguindanao del Sur

Fourteen members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) were killed while five others were wounded in a clash among its members on Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Rowel Gavilanes, commander of the 90th Infantry Battalion, said the clash between the 105th MILF Base Command led by Alonto Sultan against the 128th and 129th MILF Base Command headed by Ikot Akmad at the vicinity of Sitio BPI, Barangay Kilangan, Pagalungan, Maguindanao del Sur has displaced at least 30 families.

Philippine National Police acting public information chief Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo told reporters that a land dispute triggered the confrontation. Around 45 hectares are the source of contention.

Maj. June Mark Matugas, public affairs office chief of the 6th Infantry Division, said the exchange of fire between the MILF members stopped when the military arrived and conducted a clearing operation on the same day.

Matugas said the firefight resulted in the killing of two MILF members from 129th and 128th Base Commands and 12 killed with five other members wounded from the 105th Base Command.

During the clearing operation, the military forces recovered four M16 rifles, one M14 rifle, one caliber .45 pistol, magazines and different kinds of ammunition. The recovered firearms were turned over to the headquarters of 90th Infantry Battalion for proper disposition.

As he is conducting dialogue among the members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front - Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (MILF-AHJAG), Gavilanes said it is about time to continue to last phase of the decommissioning process of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) to address clan wars. Robina Asido/DMS