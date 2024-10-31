Makati police urge Japanese to file complaints

By Jaspearl Tan

Following reports of two recent robberies where Japanese nationals were victims this month, Makati City's police chief advised the Japanese community to file complaints so crimes against them can be addressed.

“It’s not in their culture to complain. We could not investigate the incidents because they did not file complaints,” Col. Joseph Talento said in an interview with The Daily Manila Shimbun on Wednesday.

“We encourage them to file complaints…they don’t want to file complaints because they don’t want to see their names in newspapers,” he added.

The Japanese Embassy earlier advised residents and tourists to be more careful when going out in the evening, especially since the crime rate tends to increase during the “ber” months.

It reported that a robbery happened on October 27 at 10 pm on a street near a mall while a Japanese national was waiting for a taxi.

One of the five male suspects approached the Japanese, pointed a gun and told the victim to hand over a bag.The victim to handed over belongings, including a passport.

The other incident occurred on October 19 near another mall at 9 pm.

The Japanese national was waiting for a taxi on the sidewalk when one of the three male suspects approached the person, pointed a gun and ordered to handover a bag. DMS