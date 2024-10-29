Pope Francis offers prayers for 'Kristine' victims

Pope Francis has offered his prayers for the victims of Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine”, which has claimed the lives of more than 100 persons and affected 5,784,298 persons in the Philippines.

In a report by CBCP News, it quoted the Pope as offering the prayers for Filipinos during his October 27 Angelus address at the Vatican.

"I am close to the population of the Philippines, struck by a powerful cyclone. May the Lord support that people, so full of faith,” said Pope Francis.

Pope Francis visited the Philippines in January 2015 in order to express solidarity with the victims of Typhoon Yolanda. DMS