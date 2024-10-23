Marcos honors PCG’s unwavering service during 123rd founding anniversary

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday hailed the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for its steadfast service during its 123rd founding anniversary in Port Area.

“Words and awards are always never quite enough to express our appreciation for your unwavering commitment and tireless service,” Marcos said.

According to the President, the PCG has remained committed to protecting the country, as reflected in its every rescue mission and enforcement of laws against illegal maritime activities and environmental degradation.

“You protect our maritime borders, standing resolute in the face of those who would exploit our resources or threaten our way of life. Rescuing our fishermen on the sea when typhoons strike and ensuring that our seas are not pillaged by illegal poachers, you are the steady hand that keeps us upright,” the President said.

From January to June 2024, the PCG conducted 1,074,081 inspections, including pre-departure, vessel safety enforcement, port state control, emergency readiness evaluation, and master’s declaration of safety departure for maritime safety.

The PCG also received, responded to, and coordinated 737 reported maritime incidents and rescued 2,740 lives.

For environmental protection, the PCG conducted 6,843 vessel inspections and 266 shore-based facilities inspection.

They also completed a total of 21,123 seaborne missions and patrolled 1,243,038 square nautical miles.

The maritime agency also performed 12,133 sea marshaling operations and apprehended 183 illegal maritime activities.

The President said that aside from celebrating the past, we also need to focus on the future ? a Bagong Pilipinas where the Coast Guard “continues to symbolize courage, resilience, and steadfast dedication to the Filipino people.”

Before ending his speech, the President also acknowledged First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos who recently joined the PCG Auxiliary (PCGA), demonstrating her devotion to marine environment preservation. Presidential News Desk