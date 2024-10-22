「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

10月22日のまにら新聞から

Ex-president Duterte will not attend House hearing today

［ 72 words｜2024.10.22｜英字 (English) ］

Former President Rodrigo Duterte will not attend a hearing at the House of Representatives on Tuesday on the war on drugs under his administration, a news report said.

SMNI News, quoting his lawyer, Martin Delgra, said Duterte will not be able to take part in the hearing due to his age.

Delgra confirmed that he received the invitation for Duterte to attend the hearing which was given by the Philippine National Police. DMS

