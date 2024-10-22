Ex-president Duterte will not attend House hearing today

Former President Rodrigo Duterte will not attend a hearing at the House of Representatives on Tuesday on the war on drugs under his administration, a news report said.

SMNI News, quoting his lawyer, Martin Delgra, said Duterte will not be able to take part in the hearing due to his age.

Delgra confirmed that he received the invitation for Duterte to attend the hearing which was given by the Philippine National Police. DMS