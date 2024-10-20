Phivolcs warns Kanlaon Volcano may erupt ''anytime''

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned Kanlaon Volcano may erupt "anytime" after it spewed volcanic ashes on Saturday morning

In a radio interview, Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol advised the public to "stay vigilant because anytime Kanlaon Volcano may have an eruption" as its alert level may rise to 3 from the present 2.

In its latest advisory, Phivolcs said the volcanic activities that lasted two to six minutes were observed at 6:41am, 7:01am and 8:01am based on visual observations.

It noted that there is "no detectable seismic or infrasound signals of these events were recorded".

"Traces of ash were reported in Barangays Yubo and Ara-al, La Carlota City and Brgy. Sag-ang, La Castellana. Sulfurous fumes were also experienced in Barangay Yubo." Phivolcs said. Marie Nicole Manalili