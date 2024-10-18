Handover ceremony for the Assistance for Security, Peace, Integration and Recovery for Advancing Human Security in BARMM project in Basilan

On Thursday, Minister for Economic Affairs Nihei Daisuke attended the handover of livelihood equipment under the project, Assistance for Security, Peace, Integration and Recovery for Advancing Human Security in BARMM (ASPIRE) in Hadji Mohammad Ajul and Sumisip, Basilan.

In attendance were Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) Carlito Galvez, Jr., Basilan Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman, Mayor of Hadji Mohammad Ajul Talib Pawaki, Sumisip Mayor Jul-adnan Hataman, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Deputy Resident Representative Edwine Carrie, and co-chairs and members of the Peace Implementing Panel, Joint Normalization Committee and Joint Peace and Security Committee.

The ASPIRE project is funded by the Government of Japan through a grant aid worth 579 million Japanese yen and is being implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The project aims to establish a system for the management and reduction of privately-owned small and light weapons and support the socio-economic development of residents in target communities in Basilan and Maguindanao del Norte provinces in BARMM, which were selected jointly by MILF and the government of the Philippines.

As pilot sites of the project, the town of Hadji Mohammad Ajul received a solar-powered ice block machine, a mini delivery cargo van, and a tractor with disc plough to support livelihood of both fisherfolk and farmers, and to provide more opportunities for small businesses to thrive.

The town of Sumisip was provided a wheel loader and three tractors with disc ploughs to support the livelihood of farmers as well as assist them in exploring alternative sources of livelihood. The provided equipment is expected to promote alternative livelihood activities to encourage the communities to shift away from reliance on small and light weapons.

In the ceremony, Nihei stated his hopes that Japan’s contributions continue to embolden citizens of BARMM in sowing the seeds of peace and reap its gains with their own will and determination. Japan Information and Culture Center