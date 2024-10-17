Police nab Filipino-Japanese vlogger for grave threat, multiple cases

By Robina Asido

A 34 year-old Filipino - Japanese vlogger arrested in Paranaque City on Tuesday was charged with grave threat and multiple cases including illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

In an interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Captain Melvin Garcia of the Paranaque City Police Station identified the suspect as Kobayashi Yashiyuki, known by his social media name "Lakas tama".

Kobayashi was arrested in his residence at Block 6 Lot 24 Montevilla Subdivision, Magsaysay St., Sta. Ana Village, Barangay Sun Valley around 5:30 am.

His arrest was made after his live-in partner identified as Jasmin Joy Supetran, 32, reported him for physical and emotional abuse at the women's desk of Paranaque City Police Station around 4:05 am of the same day.

Aside from physical and mental abuse, Supetran reported that Kobayashi, the father of her six-month old son, also threatened to kill her with a firearm.

During his arrest, police confiscated three firearms from the suspect which include "an Astra Unceta caliber 6.35 (.25) with serial number 3651B loaded with seven live ammunition, an Ingram M11 caliber 9mm (submachine gun) with serial number 246157, two extended magazines loaded with 13 live ammunition, a 9mm caliber pistol without a serial number with one inserted magazine".

Garcia said Kobayashi confirmed that the recovered firearms were undocumented and were just given to him as gifts from his friends.

He said charges for grave threat, violation of RA 9262 (Anti-Violence against Women and their Children Act of 2004), and RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act) and a memorandum for the temporary suspension of permit to carry firearms outside of residence (PTCFOR) in the city due to the ongoing Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) we're all filed before the prosecutors office on the same day.

Garcia also noted that Kobayashi will remain under police custody as the Bureau of Immigration said so far the suspect does not have a record of pending cases in other countries.

Southern Police District Director Brig. Gen. Bernard Yang lauded the swift action of Paranaque police as he assures the public that authorities will not tolerate such violent actions against women and their children. DMS