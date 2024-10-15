Ombudsman junks admin case vs Duque

The Office of the Ombudsman junked the administrative case against former Health Secretary Francisco Duque III over the supposed illegal transfer of P41 billion to the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management for acquiring medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a 10-page decision, Ombudsman Samuel Martires granted Duque’s motion for consideration which he filed on August 15, 2023.

The ruling said that the case was rendered moot since he stepped down from his post as health secretary as well as the ending of the term of the past administration.

“Wherefore, with respect to OMB-C-A-AUG-23-0089, the Consolidated Motion for Reconsideration dated 14 May 2024, together with the Supplement [to Consolidated Motion for Reconsideration] dated 20 May 2024 are granted,” the decision read.

“The administrative charges for Grave Misconduct, Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service, and Gross Neglect of Duty docketed against respondent Francisco T. Duque III are hereby dismissed,” it added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS