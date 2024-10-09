BFAR completes mission despite harassment by Chinese Coast Guard

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) were able to complete its mission to provide food and fuel for Filipino fishermen despite harassment and firing of water cannon by the Chinese Coast Guard on Tuesday.

The incident was confirmed by Philippine Navy spokesman for West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad in a press conference in Camp Aguinaldo.

"Yes, we were informed of a water cannon incident in Bajo de Masinloc by the Chinese Coast Guard vessel towards a BFAR vessel... we'd like to politely defer to the BFAR for the official statement on the issue," he said.

In a phone patch interview, BFAR spokesperson Nazario Briguera said two BFAR vessels BRP Datu Cabaylo and BRP Datu Sanday were providing supplies for Filipino fishermen in Scarborough Shoal when the China Coast Guard tried to stop them and fired water cannon towards one of the Philippine ships.

"In fact, the CCG vessel used their water cannon but it did not reach BRP Datu Cabaylo not withstanding the dangerous maneuver and the water cannon of CCG, our personnel were able to complete its mission in providing support or resupply mission to the fishermen near the Bajo de Masinloc," he said.

Briguera said the BFAR were able to provide food and fuel for seven mother boats and 16 small boats of Filipino fishermen in the area.

Trinidad admitted that the Philippines does not have control over what China does in the West Philippine Sea but noted that the AFP "will continue to perform its mandate to ensure that the territory is intact, our sovereignty and sovereign rights are protected." Robina Asido/DMS