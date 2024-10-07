「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

10月7日のまにら新聞から

Phivolcs reports six minor phreatic eruptions in Taal

［ 115 words｜2024.10.7｜英字 (English) ］

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Sunday six minor phreatic eruptions and one minor phreatomagmatic eruption occurred at Taal Volcano in the last 24 hours.

In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the phreatic eruptions lasted one to three minutes long while the phreatomagmatic eruption lasted up to four minutes long.

Taal Volcano is under Alert Level One.

Nine volcanic earthquakes, including two volcanic tremors which lasted six minutes long, were also recorded at Taal Volcano.

Phivolcs said it has been emitting 2,068 tonnes of sulfur dioxide per day and an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the Main Crater Lake was observed.

This generated a 900-meter tall plume which was drifting southwest. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

