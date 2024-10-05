Enrile, two others acquitted by Sandiganyan in pork barrel scam

The Philippine anti-graft court acquitted Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile and two others co-accused of plunder in connection with the pork barrel scam on Friday.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division said it acquitted Enrile, his chief-of-staff Jessica Lucla Garcia and Janet Lim Napoles of plunder '' for the prosecution's failure to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.''

Enrile and Reyes were accused of working with Napoles to amass P172.83 million in kickbacks from the former’s Priority Development Assistance Fund through non-existent non-govermental organizations formed by Napoles. DMS